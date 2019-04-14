Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert John Barbieri. View Sign

Barbieri, Albert John Peacefully entered heaven on Friday, April 12, 2019 fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church; beloved son of Catarina Rebolini and Stefano Barbieri; cherished husband of Elizabeth Mullanphy Boland Barbieri; treasured father of Cecelia Clark Barbieri- Costantiello, Mariquita de Laureal Barbieri and James Emmett Dee Barbieri; dear fatherin-law of Thomas Lorenzo Costantiello; loyal and devoted son, brother, cousin, in-law, uncle, godfather and long-time friend of many. Returning from service in the US Army in St. Louis, he continued his 45-year career in consumer banking in executive roles from Senior Vice President, Vice President of Operations, Branch Manager, Auditor and Comptroller. He served as the President of the New Mexico Bankers' Association. He retired from First National Bank of Albuquerque before returning to St. Louis with his family and retired again from Bank of America. Albert was actively involved in all aspects of life and sought to make anything he was involved in better. He was an active contributor and parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He played a vital role in the art community in Albuquerque, serving as the first president of the New Mexico Arts & Craft Fair as well as contributing to the State Fair by serving as a member of the New Mexico Racing Commission. In St. Louis, Albert served on the Finance Committee of St. Joseph's Church in Clayton, the ACA and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. He was a proud graduate of the University of New Mexico, proud Albuquerque New Mexican and proud Italian, whose family was a part of making Albuquerque a great city before making St. Louis home. There was no greater husband and father who was his family's rock and champion. His integrity, faith and love of life will continue to be an inspiration to all those who were blessed to cross his path. Albert will be greatly missed by his wife, children, son-in-law, sister, in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services: The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Clayton, Missouri. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Monday, April 15 in the Great Hall of Ambruster Chapel, 6633 Clayton Road, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.









6633 Clayton Road

St. Louis , MO 63117

