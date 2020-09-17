Bussen, Albert John Jr.

Albert John Bussen Jr.

Born August 29th 1936, passed away at age 84, September 8th 2020 of natural causes.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Albert J. Bussen Sr. and Emma Bussen (nee Petzold); sisters, Jean E. Rock, Ruth M. Steele; former wives, Sue D. Bussen (nee Perkins), Marie N. Bussen (nee Boenecke); and daughters-in-law, Susan Bussen (nee Dolson), Elke Bussen (nee Goodman).

He is survived by his second wife Susan Huber; children, Albert III and wife Teresa, Eric, Dana, Gerhardt (Brad), and Alyssa Bussen; grandchildren, Ethan and William Bussen; step-grandchildren, Taylor and Jacqueline Davidson.

After graduating Mehlville High School he studied electrical engineering at Washington University. During this time he also served in the Missouri Air National Guard. Al then became Chief Engineer at Technisonic Studios where he was well respected in his field recording many local and national artists. In 1966 he engineered Bob Kuban's hit "The Cheater". In the 70's Al moved to Maritz Corp. where he served as V.P. of its laboratory division. He ventured out on his own forming Tin Man Enterprises, a very successful audio and video duplication business in 1980. Al had a strong passion for audio electronics but was also an exquisite craftsman and enjoyed all aspects of home building and remodeling. After 2000 when Al was retired from the manufacturing business, he enjoyed writing and producing local film projects.

A memorial celebration will be held at the Turkish Pavilion in Tower Grove Park 9/18/2020 from 3-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Albert Bussen to the American Cancer Society, 4207 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis,, MO 63108.