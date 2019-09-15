St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Memorial Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church
Albert John Will Jr. Obituary

Will, Albert John Jr.

86, on Tuesday September 10, 2019. Beloved husband of 63 years to Shirley Ann (nee Zemblidge). Loving father to Debra (Greg) Marx, Michael (Beth) Will, Karen Will, Lisa (Bill) Nass. Dear brother of 7, grandpere to 7 and great grandpere to 5.Al served in the U.S. Army in Korea, loved golf, organizing numerous family trips in and around the United States and Europe and he also loved New York City and a good restaurant with white table cloths. Al worked 56 years for Gershman Investment Corp/Gershman Mortgage, serving as President beginning in 2001, retiring on September 29, 2018. He was the past President of the Missouri Mortgage Bankers Association as well as The Mortgage Bankers of St Louis.

Services: Memorial Mass Friday September 20th, 10:30am at St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church. Memorial contributions preferred to Friends of Kids with Cancer or . Visitation Thursday September 19th, 4 - 8pm at Bopp Chapel. www.boppchapel.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019
