Albert L. Benedick Sr.

Albert L. Benedick Sr. Obituary

Benedick, Albert L. Sr.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Tue., Dec. 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Carol Benedick (nee Sthair) for 60 years; dearest father of Albert Jr. (Christine) Benedick, Robert (Holly) Benedick, Jane (John) Wiegers, Edward (Jennifer) Benedick and Carla (Jeff) Herberholt; loving grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of 10 with 1 on the way; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Retiree of Mehlville Fire Protection District after over 30 years of service.Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, Mon., Dec. 23, 12:30 p.m. to St. Bernadette Catholic Church for 1 p.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Sun., 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2019
