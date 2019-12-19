|
|
Benedick, Albert L. Sr.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Tue., Dec. 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Carol Benedick (nee Sthair) for 60 years; dearest father of Albert Jr. (Christine) Benedick, Robert (Holly) Benedick, Jane (John) Wiegers, Edward (Jennifer) Benedick and Carla (Jeff) Herberholt; loving grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of 10 with 1 on the way; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Retiree of Mehlville Fire Protection District after over 30 years of service.Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, Mon., Dec. 23, 12:30 p.m. to St. Bernadette Catholic Church for 1 p.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Sun., 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2019