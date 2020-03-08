Chenot, Albert L. Jr.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection on Friday, March 6, 2020, at age 87. Best friend for 64 years and loving husband for 57 years of the late Marilyn M. Chenot (nee Sartori); beloved father of Lisa (Paul) Harrington, Michael Chenot, Marilyn (Douglas) Beck and Albert (Lisa) Chenot; dear grandfather of Laura, Kara (John Dirnberger), David, Corey, Michael and Matthew; dear great-grandpa to Layla, Isla, Beck, and Grey; dear brother of Mary (the late Edward) Koziboski, Patricia (Herman) Pekarek and the late Margaret (Bernard) Mlynczak, Francis X. Chenot and Sr. Dolores Chenot, OLVM; dear brother- in-law of Mitzi "Mildred" (the late Joseph) Mallette, Lawrence (the late Joan) Sartori and the late Lydia Boutin; lifelong friend of Ginny, Duke, Dot, Bill and Eleanor; special Uncle Billy to John Koziboski; dear friend of the Boys from St. Thomas of Aquinas Grade School; dear Godfather, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Member of CSMAC, NAPS and the Carondelet Historical Society. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital are appreciated.

Services: Friends and family will gather at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS FUNERAL HOMES (South County), 4830 Lemay Ferry Road (63129) for a celebration of life and special remembrances onFriday, March 13, 2020 from 9:45 a.m. to the time of funeral service at 10:45 a.m., Friday. Interment J. B. National Cemetery with full military honors.