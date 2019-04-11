Wunderlich, Albert Lee Russell 65, of Columbia, IL., born January 11, 1954 in Lawrence, KS., passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in St. Louis, MO. Albert Lee joined Boy Scouts at an early age and after many years of hard work and dedication, earned his Eagle Scout. He was a brewer at Anheuser-Busch. He was a member of Murray State Sigma Phi, Teamsters Brewers and Malters Local #6 and Columbia Sportsman's Club. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, woodworking and baseball. Mostly, he enjoyed spending time with his grandkids. Albert Lee married Yvonne Havrilla on May 13, 2000. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Yvonne; sons Matthew (Shelley) Wunderlich and Michael (Kelly Gazaway) O'Brien; daughter Carrie (Justin) Brown; grandchildren Nicholas, Thomas, Emma and Ella; brothers Mark (Rita) Wunderlich and John Wunderlich; sister MaryAnn (Jim) Rafferty; nephews Michael Wunderlich, James (Annie) Rafferty and Brian Rafferty; niece Rachel Wunderlich and many cousins and friends. He will be missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Siteman Cancer Center. Additional condolences may be offered online at ValhallaGardensandFuneralHome.com Services: Visitation: Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, April 12, 2019 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, 3412 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville, IL. 62223. Funeral: Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, 3412 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville, IL. 62223. Interment will immediately follow at Valhalla Gardens of Memory.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 11, 2019