McDaniel, Albert Buddy Leroy Buddy McDaniel of Coulterville, IL passed away at 83 years of age Wednesday, March 13, 2019. He is survived by his wife: Jeannette and children: Douglas, Judy, Jamie, Diane, Mark and Stacy. Buddy was baptized in Jesus name at Landark Apostolic Church of Sparta, IL. To my dearest husband, My heart is filled with love for you and still hurts every moment we are apart, until we meet again. Two hearts as one with undying love for each other... Your loving, devoted wife, Jan Services: At the Markel family home, 951 Norrington Way, Fenton, MO 63026. Service on Saturday, March 30 at 11 a.m. with lunch to follow.

McDaniel, Albert Buddy Leroy Buddy McDaniel of Coulterville, IL passed away at 83 years of age Wednesday, March 13, 2019. He is survived by his wife: Jeannette and children: Douglas, Judy, Jamie, Diane, Mark and Stacy. Buddy was baptized in Jesus name at Landark Apostolic Church of Sparta, IL. To my dearest husband, My heart is filled with love for you and still hurts every moment we are apart, until we meet again. Two hearts as one with undying love for each other... Your loving, devoted wife, Jan Services: At the Markel family home, 951 Norrington Way, Fenton, MO 63026. Service on Saturday, March 30 at 11 a.m. with lunch to follow. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2019

