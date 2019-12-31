Perry, Albert T.

Sunday, December 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Gloria R. Perry (nee Kruse) for 40 years. Dearest father of Suzanne (Don) Kaster, Cecile (Frank) Komara, and the late Albert T. Perry II, Mark (Debra) Foster, John (Denise) Burgess, Joseph Burgess and Christopher Burgess; our dear grandfather and great-grandfather. Brother of Caroline Bell and the late B.J. Perry. Dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation Wednesday, January 1, 6:00-8:00 p.m. at St. John United Church of Christ, 405 S. 5th Street, St. Charles, MO. Service Thursday, January 2, 11:00 a.m. at church. Entombment St. Peters Cemetery Mausoleum.