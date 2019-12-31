Albert T. Perry (1927 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Dear Gloria and family, we feel so blessed to have gotten..."
    - Jean Lorenz
  • "Remembering Al today as a pleasant cheerful person with a..."
    - Deb Wiedenhoeft
  • "Glad for the times of visit with You in Colorado. Al..."
    - Susan Knapp
Service Information
Collier’s Funeral Home - Saint Ann
3400 North Lindberg Blvd.
Saint Ann, MO
63074-2103
(314)-298-1212 
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. John United Church of Christ
405 S. 5th Street
St. Charles, MO
Service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John United Church of Christ
405 S. 5th Street
St. Charles, MO
Obituary
Perry, Albert T.

Sunday, December 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Gloria R. Perry (nee Kruse) for 40 years. Dearest father of Suzanne (Don) Kaster, Cecile (Frank) Komara, and the late Albert T. Perry II, Mark (Debra) Foster, John (Denise) Burgess, Joseph Burgess and Christopher Burgess; our dear grandfather and great-grandfather. Brother of Caroline Bell and the late B.J. Perry. Dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation Wednesday, January 1, 6:00-8:00 p.m. at St. John United Church of Christ, 405 S. 5th Street, St. Charles, MO. Service Thursday, January 2, 11:00 a.m. at church. Entombment St. Peters Cemetery Mausoleum.


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 31, 2019
