passed away suddenly on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from a pulmonary embolism at 56 years of age. A big guy with a big heart, he was a force of positivity who threw himself into every activity he was offered. He was generous and open to people, always looking to be of service. Albert loved his wife of 30 years Kristina 'Riz' Stierholz and their children Karl, Lillian, and Eric more than anything. In addition to his wife and children, Albert is survived by his parents Nick and Sally Webster, his sister Kate Webster (Marsha East), and many extended family members who grieve his loss. His love was boundless and generous, and Albert was quick to tell others about his children's successes - and he found successes in everything they did.

He loved to organize space, time, and people; no one was better at packing a truck or scheduling a family event. A true handyman, Albert was always working on home improvement projects. Over the years, he worked on three porches, four kitchens, five bathrooms, and countless other projects. His career was in stage and theater, starting in New York City at Playwrights Horizons and the Brooklyn Academy of Music. After moving to Minnesota and working at the Ordway Music Theater, he spent 19 years traveling worldwide as a stage manager and tour planner for A Prairie Home Companion. This year he enjoyed learning new skills, meeting new people, and being home while working at Millennium Productions in St Louis. In work and life, Albert sought to help and serve others and bring them joy.

Services: The Funeral Service will be conducted at Bethel Lutheran Church, 7001 Forsyth at Big Bend, University City on Thursday, January 9, at 10:30 a.m. A reception will follow the service.

The family will receive friends at THE LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd, University City on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. If desired, memorials may be made to the Theater Department at Lutheran High School North, 5401 Lucas and Hunt Rd., St. Louis 63121 or to the . Condolences at www.luptonchapel.com

