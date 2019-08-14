Albert Waldman

Obituary
Waldman, Albert

August 12, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Betty Lou Perry Waldman. Beloved partner of Ida Motchan. Al considered Ida's children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to be his own. He will be missed by children Donna Hanley, Sandy Cowhey (Peter) and Craig Schultz (Sandy); grandchildren Kayla and Connor Hanley, Matthew, Casey and Timothy Cowhey, Debbie Schultz and Jennifer Patchin (Doug); and great-grandchildren Drew and Tyler Patchin. Dear brother of the late Eileen Cohn. Our dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Mr. Waldman was a veteran of the Korean War.

Services: Graveside service Wednesday, August 14th, 2:00 p.m. at Bellerive Gardens Cemetery, 740 N Mason Road. Memorial contributions preferred to the . Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2019
