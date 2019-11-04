Bouman, Albert William Jr.
baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Loving husband of Mary Bouman of 38 years. Cherished father of Mallory (Casey) McGowen, Emma (Dillon) Bouman, Kyle Bouman; Proud Pawpaw of Avery McGowen. Our dear brother, uncle and friend to many.
Services: A memorial visitation will be held Wed., Nov. 6, 4-8 p.m. at HUTCHENS Mortuary Cremation Center, 675 Graham Road, Florissant. Contributions to Humane Society of Missouri appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 4, 2019