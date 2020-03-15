Hillen, Alberta Carol

(nee Gade), Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Friday, March 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Hillen. Loving mother of Sharon (J.R.) Rentze, Robyn Owens, Marc (Melinda) Hillen, and the late Daniel Hillen. Dear grandmother of Rachel Hillen, Wendy Rinebold, Marci (Andrew) Brown, Kenneth Hillen, and Abigail Hillen. Great-grandmother of Logan Rinebold and Vaughn Brown. Mother-in-law of Genie Hillen. Beloved aunt, cousin, and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception of Dardenne Catholic Church Chapel, Dardenne Prairie, Saturday, March 21, 2020, 11:00 a.m. Memorial visitation at the church, Saturday, 10 a.m. until time of Mass. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.