Alberta Carol Hillen

Guest Book
  • "R.i.p. alberta"
    - Ruth Rodriguez
  • "So sorry for your loss. Alberta was a sweet and caring..."
    - Pat Hartmann
  • "Rip aunt Alberta love u always. Edna Gade. "
    - Edna Murphy
Service Information
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd.
Ballwin, MO
63011-4623
(636)-227-5511
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception of Dardenne Catholic Church Chapel,
Dardenne Prairie,, MO
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception of Dardenne Catholic Church Chapel
Dardenne Prairie,, MO
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Hillen, Alberta Carol

(nee Gade), Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Friday, March 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Hillen. Loving mother of Sharon (J.R.) Rentze, Robyn Owens, Marc (Melinda) Hillen, and the late Daniel Hillen. Dear grandmother of Rachel Hillen, Wendy Rinebold, Marci (Andrew) Brown, Kenneth Hillen, and Abigail Hillen. Great-grandmother of Logan Rinebold and Vaughn Brown. Mother-in-law of Genie Hillen. Beloved aunt, cousin, and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception of Dardenne Catholic Church Chapel, Dardenne Prairie, Saturday, March 21, 2020, 11:00 a.m. Memorial visitation at the church, Saturday, 10 a.m. until time of Mass. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.


logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.