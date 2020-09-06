Lawrence, Alberta Melba

passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Preceded in death by her Husband Calvin C. Lawrence and survived by her children, Michael (Jean) Lawrence, Carolyn (Edward) Moore, Calvin R. (Patricia) and Kathleen Lawrence.

She was a past Queen of the Daughters of the Nile, a past National and State Commander of the Navy Mothers Club of America and a volunteer for the USO of Missouri.

Services: There will only be a private viewing for family at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Shriner's Hospital for Children appreciated. A SERVICE OF KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.