Alberta "Bert" Purk

Alberta "Bert" Purk Obituary
Purk, Alberta Bert (nee House), passed away on April 27, 2019. Born in Copythorne, South Hampton, England to the late Sidney and Rose House on July 26, 1927. Beloved wife of 64 years to Vernon J. Purk; beloved Mom to Jan (Jack) Downey, Jeff, Jill Robbins and Joan Purk; Grandma to Jennifer (Jamie), Joe , Alesha, Sharon (TJ) and Kody; great-grandma to Parker, Sydney, Ameliya, Alexander and Madelyn. She was preceded in death by her brother Harry (Margaret) House. She was Aunt Bert to many and a friend to everyone. There was a special place in her heart for dogs and all animals. Services: A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 4:00 p.m. at Manchester United Methodist Church, Manchester, MO. Interment private at J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Circle of Concern Food Pantry, Valley Park or Open Door Animal Sanctuary. A KUTIS SOUTH County service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 5, 2019
