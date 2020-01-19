Policarpo, Alcibiades G.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the age of 77. Beloved husband for 51 years of Rita Policarpo (nee Hennessey); dear father of Daniel, Maggie, Michael and the late David Policarpo; loving brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Mass at Ascension Catholic Church (Little Church), 230 Santa Maria Dr., Chesterfield, Monday at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Masses are preferred.