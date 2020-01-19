Alcibiades G. Policarpo

Policarpo, Alcibiades G.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the age of 77. Beloved husband for 51 years of Rita Policarpo (nee Hennessey); dear father of Daniel, Maggie, Michael and the late David Policarpo; loving brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Mass at Ascension Catholic Church (Little Church), 230 Santa Maria Dr., Chesterfield, Monday at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Masses are preferred. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 19, 2020
