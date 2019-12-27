O'Laughlin, Alden "Butch"

died on December 22, 2019 at age 85 peacefully surrounded by loved ones and laughter. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Linda O'Laughlin (nee Alexander). Father of Donald (Karen), David, and Stephen (Diana, deceased). Grandfather of Carolyn (Rebecca), Donnie, Melanie (Chris) Cassidy, and Cody. Great grandfather of Avery, Caleb, and Maxine. Brother to John "Jack" O'Laughlin (deceased) and loving Uncle, cousin and friend.

Butch laughed loudly and loved to sing, although his howling harmonies during "happy birthday" didn't demonstrate his true talent. His loyalty and work ethic shone through in all areas of his life, particularly as he cared for Linda in her later years. He enjoyed activities with the UAW 2250 Retiree Chapter, and loved the watching the St Louis Blues and the SLU Billikens Women's basketball.

Services: Visitation and services at JB Smith Funeral Home, Maplewood. Visitation: Saturday, December 28 11am-1p.m. Funeral: Saturday, December 28, 1pm. Reception to follow.