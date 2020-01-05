|
Sekarski, Aldona J. "Mimi"
(nee Wallentine), Thursday, January 2, 2020. Beloved wife of Joseph Sekarski; dear mother of Lynette (William) Budding, Brian Pulliam and Shannon (James) Briggs; dear grandmother of Mark (Rebecca), Andrew, Elizabeth, Connor, Athan, David and Taran; dear great-grandmother of Sophie and Charlie; dear sister of Louise (Walter) Thorn; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, niece, cousin and friend.
Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Tuesday, January 7, 4-8 p.m. then to The Rock Church, 1601 Telegraph Rd. (63125), Wednesday, January 8 for visitation at 11 a.m. until service at 12 noon. Interment J. B. National Cemetery. Member of Bible Study Fellowship. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Alpha 1 Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables, FL 33134 appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020