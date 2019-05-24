Bassel, Alex Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the age of 65 after a lengthy battle with brain cancer. Loving husband of 38 years to Janet;dear son of Carmen and the late William Bassel: dear father of Katie (Terry Katz) and Scott; proud grandfather of Sam Katz; brother of Lillian (Bill) Ennis and Evelyn (George) Johnson. Alex was born in Amuay, Venezuela. He received Bachelor of Science degrees in biology and agronomy at the University of Missouri. His career spanned 37 years as a microbiologist with bioMerieux where he was responsible for the development of some of the main biochemical bacterial identification products that bioMerieux produces and are still being sold worldwide today. Alex's passions included his farm in Lonedell, MO, where he raised cattle, '65 Ford Mustangs, and his children, whom he coached in various sports, and in whose accomplishments he took pride. Memorial contributions appreciated to The Nature Conservancy, Siteman Cancer Center, or to Pedal the Cause, where Janet will be dedicating her 100-mile ride to Alex in September, funding cancer research at Siteman. Services: Memorial Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Saturday, May 25th from 4 until 8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary