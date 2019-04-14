Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alex J. Schmitz Jr.. View Sign

Schmitz, Alex J. Jr. September 8, 1928 - March 25, 2019. Blessed with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Alex departed this life on March 25, 2019 at the age of 90. He was preceded in death by his parents Alex J. Schmitz, Sr. and Louise Becker Schmitz, siblings Jack and Don Schmitz, and Mary Frances Schmitz Campbell. His high school sweetheart and beloved wife of 59 years, Bettye Davis Schmitz, left his side on September 29, 2008. Two cherished children, Kristine Schmitz Dubuque and Steven A. Schmitz, also preceded him in death. Surviving Alex with memories of his love and care are children; Vicki (John) Chervenak, Michael (Karen) Schmitz, Matthew (Nancy) Schmitz and daughter-in-law Donna Mades Schmitz. Alex was blessed with 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He delighted in visits, pictures and stories about what they were doing. He leaves nieces and nephews with fond memories of Uncle A.J., cousins and brother-in-law Larry Campbell. Alex served in the Navy and worked for Ameren (UE) for many years.He enjoyed many outdoor activities, cards and especially spending time with family and friends. Alex gifted his body to St. Louis University School of Medicine to aid in education and research. Services: A memorial Mass will be held for Alex on Saturday, May 11, 2019, 10 a.m. at St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Catholic Church at 2650 Parker Rd., Florissant, MO. 63033. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to or appreciated.

