Belko Jr., Alexander Alex slipped into eternal sleep June 11, 2019 after a 17 year battle with cancers; Mantle Cell Lymphoma and Acute Myeloid Leukemia. He was an Army Veteran having served in Vietnam. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Bronze Star and the Army Commendation Medal with an Oak Leaf Cluster. Agent Orange won. Alex was united in marriage to Veronica (Roni) Belko (nee Weible) June 30, 1973. He is survived by his wife, Roni of Villa Ridge. Children Tom & Schelle of Crocker, Rich & Kim of Hillsboro, Callie & Mark of Villa Ridge, Mother in law Mary Lynn of St. Louis, Eight Grandchildren Gwen (TJ), Bobbi Jo, Daniel, Philip, Minda, Ethan, Jennie and Isaac and three Great Grandchildren Madelyn, Liam and Wyatt. One sister Marie Rhodes of Cedar Hill, three sisters in law Toni Launius, Yvonne Johnston and Marietta Williams; and brother in law Skip Launius, Cousins, Nieces, Nephews and friends. Alex was preceded in death by his parents, Alexander Sr. and Charlotte Belko, Brothers in law Ted Williams, Stephen Coco, Allen Johnston and Dick Rhodes. Alex was a member of the Moolah Shrine, a retired member of the St. Louis Area Carpenters Local 1596, and a member of American Legion Post 338; a life member of VFW Post 6274, the and SLAVC. Services: He chose to donate his body to Washington University of Medicine. The family will host a memorial/celebration of life, at a date to be determined. Memorial donations may be made to Flags for Hero's, BSA Troop 724, 822 Barnsley Dr., St. Louis, MO 63125: This is a special needs troop that replaces damaged flags that are placed on the graves at Jefferson Barracks Cemetery on Memorial Day or to Shriners Hospital.

