St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander Krupski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander "Pop" Krupski Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alexander "Pop" Krupski Sr. Obituary
Krupski, Alexander Sr. Pop Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Beloved husband of 74 years to the late Emily M. Krupski (nee Ruzycki); loving father of Alex, Michael (Rosemary) Krupski and Elizabeth (Leonard) Flowers; dearest grandfather of Alex III (Rebkah), Matthew (Carissa), Jennifer (Derek); dear great-grandfather of 9; dear brother of the late Joseph (Jessie) Krupski. Our dear uncle, great-uncle, and friend. Alexander was a member of the Marine Corps. Honor Guard Detachment 183 full military honors, and a manager at Krogers for 40+ years. Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, March 28, 9:15 to St. Gabriel Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Special thanks to Pop's caregivers, especially Dr. James Kriegshauser and the nurses at St. Mary's Hospital 3&4 TCU. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Gabriel Church or Smile Train. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now