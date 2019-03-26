|
Krupski, Alexander Sr. Pop Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Beloved husband of 74 years to the late Emily M. Krupski (nee Ruzycki); loving father of Alex, Michael (Rosemary) Krupski and Elizabeth (Leonard) Flowers; dearest grandfather of Alex III (Rebkah), Matthew (Carissa), Jennifer (Derek); dear great-grandfather of 9; dear brother of the late Joseph (Jessie) Krupski. Our dear uncle, great-uncle, and friend. Alexander was a member of the Marine Corps. Honor Guard Detachment 183 full military honors, and a manager at Krogers for 40+ years. Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, March 28, 9:15 to St. Gabriel Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Special thanks to Pop's caregivers, especially Dr. James Kriegshauser and the nurses at St. Mary's Hospital 3&4 TCU. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Gabriel Church or Smile Train. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2019