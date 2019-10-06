St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Ste. Genevieve du Bois Church
1575 N. Woodlawn Ave.
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Ste. Genevieve du Bois Church
1575 N. Woodlawn Ave.
Alexander Vincent "Vince" Fausek

Alexander Vincent "Vince" Fausek Obituary

Fausek, Alexander Vincent "Vince"

passed away at the age of 92 on October 3, 2019. Loving husband of the late Janet Fausek (nee Conner), cherished father of Jeannine M. Salm and Margaret A. Rustman, dear grandfather and great-grandfather.

Vince was a graduate of the University City school system and Washington University. He was a registered professional engineer, loyal member of Sigma Chi Fraternity, licensed private pilot, 20-year hospital volunteer, and a Navy Seabee veteran.

Services: Wed. 10/9, Visitation at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Ste. Genevieve du Bois Church, 1575 N. Woodlawn Ave. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery following the Mass. Memorial contributions may be made to The BackStoppers, backstoppers.orgonate/ or to the . www.boppchapel.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019
