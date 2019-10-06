|
|
Fausek, Alexander Vincent "Vince"
passed away at the age of 92 on October 3, 2019. Loving husband of the late Janet Fausek (nee Conner), cherished father of Jeannine M. Salm and Margaret A. Rustman, dear grandfather and great-grandfather.
Vince was a graduate of the University City school system and Washington University. He was a registered professional engineer, loyal member of Sigma Chi Fraternity, licensed private pilot, 20-year hospital volunteer, and a Navy Seabee veteran.
Services: Wed. 10/9, Visitation at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Ste. Genevieve du Bois Church, 1575 N. Woodlawn Ave. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery following the Mass. Memorial contributions may be made to The BackStoppers, backstoppers.orgonate/ or to the . www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019