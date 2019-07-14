Usher, Alexandra MacNutt Alexandra MacNutt Usher married J. Richardson Usher June 11,1949; mother of David R. (Josee), Scott MacNutt (deceased), Christopher R. (Adrienne), and Susannah Usher Grasso; grandmother of Micah and Elliott (Samantha) Usher, Eric (Nicole) Norige and Joshua (Meillanny) Gladness, Melanie N. and Joseph Grasso III; sister of Francis MacNutt (Judith). She was the daughter of portrait painter J. Scott MacNutt and ballerina Agnes Cady MacNutt. Alex led the singing of the National Anthem for the opening of the Busch Memorial Stadium in St. Louis, MO, in 1966, and was a noted folk performer on Gaslight Square and Channel 9. Services: A memorial service and musical wake will be held at the First Congregational Church, 10 W Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves, MO 63119 at 1 PM on Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 14, 2019