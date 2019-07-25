Kostial, Alexandria M. was born on September 11, 1997 in St. Louis, MO. She passed on July 20, 2019 in Oxford, MS. Ally is survived by mom (Cindy), dad (Keith), and brother (Andrew). Services will be held at Concordia Kirkwood Lutheran Church, 505 S. Kirkwood Rd., St. Louis, MO 63122. Public Visitation Friday, July 26, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. Public Funeral Service will be Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. Thoughts and condolences can be shared online at www.stlouiscremation.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 25, 2019