Wagenknecht, Alfred E.

passed away peacefully on Tuesday November 12, 2019 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Nancy L Wagenknecht (nee Theis) for 65 years; loving father of Mark (Sherron) Wagenknecht, Brett (Michele) Wagenknecht and the late Laura Wagenknecht; cherished grandfather of 12 and great grandfather of 12 1/2 outstanding kids; dear friend to many. No flowers please, donations to Hope Lutheran Church, American Parkinson Disease St. Louis Chapter or appreciated.

Services: Visitation Sunday November 17, 2019 from 1:00 PM until time of funeral service at 3:00PM, Alexander White-Mullen 11101 St Charles Rock Rd. Burial will be private.Condolences may be offered at www.alexanderstlouis.com