Keeven, Alfred L. Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on March 30, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann Keeven; loving father and father-in-law of Mary Beth (Lawrence) Fennewald, Michael Keeven, Ronald Keeven, and Michelle Smith; loving brother of Florence (the late George) Koester and Leo Keeven; cherished grandfather of 7; great-grandfather of 2; dear uncle, cousin and friend of many; best furry friend Dottie. Services: Visitation, Friday, April 5th, 4-8 p.m., at Hutchens Mortuary, Florissant. Funeral Mass, Saturday, April 6th, 10 a.m. Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Florissant. Please meet at church. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. Online guest book www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 4, 2019
