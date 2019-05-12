Naunheim, Alfred R. Bo fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, on Good Friday, April 19, 2019; beloved husband of Suzanne Leschen Naunheim; dearest father of Keith S. Naunheim (Rosanne), David H. Naunheim (Jean) and the late Alfred R. Naunheim, Jr. (Maureen); dearest father-in-law of Mimi and the late Cathy Naunheim; dear grandfather and great-grandfather; dear brother of Webe H. Naunheim and Eugene B. Naunheim; uncle, great-uncle and dear friend. Services: A memorial Mass will be celebrated at the Saint Louis Abbey Church, 500 S. Mason Rd. on Saturday, June 1st at 1:30 p.m., reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to The Abbey of St Mary and St Louis, 500 S. Mason Rd., Creve Coeur, MO 63141. KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 12, 2019