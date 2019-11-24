Beck, Alice A.,

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Sat. Nov. 23, 2019; beloved wife of Donald B. Beck; loving mother of Michael B. (Marilyn), James J. (Judy), Christopher G. (Karen), Ann Marie Hearn (Tom), Thomas V. (Christine), Barbara A. Adams (Mike), Matthew J. and Laura A. Beck; dear grandmother of David, Michael, Christopher, Elizabeth, Tricia, Amy, Abby, Donald, Scott, Kelly, Matt, Jenny, Ava, Sean, Renee and Cole; great-grandmother to Piper, August, Elliot, Henry, Alice, Declan, Tristan, Hunter and Benjamin.

Mrs. Beck was an alumnus of Rosati-Kain High School, class of 1949.

Services: Funeral will be held on Sat., Nov. 30 at St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church, Bellevue and Dale, for Mass celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred. Friends may call on Fri., Nov. 29th from 4 until 8 p.m., in the Great Hall of Ambruster-Donnelly Funeral Home, 6633 Clayton Rd. Online condolences at

