Bumberry, Alice A.

(nee Roediger) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Monday, March 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William Paul Bumberry; dear mother and mother-in-law of William (Kathleen) Bumberry, Joan (Thomas) Dougherty, Daniel (Sharon) Bumberry, Diane (Dan) Miller, Michael (Tracy) Bumberry and the late Jeanne (Mark) Jakiela; loving grandmother of Kimberley (Jim Cady) Gifford, George (Danielle) Gifford, Laura (Stephen) Schuman, Kyle Bumberry, Matthew (Kacy) Miller, Christopher (Bethany) Miller, Kevin, Meghan and Kaitlyn Bumberry, Savannah Turner and Peter and Maria Jakiela; loving great-grandmother of Kaye and Anna Gifford, Evan Cady, Ben and Tommy Schuman, Claire, Jack and Elin Miller and Anna Schuman; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Private services will be held with burial at St. Mary's Cemetery in Bridgeton, MO. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date.

Ortmann Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com