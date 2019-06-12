Philpott, Alice Amelia (nee Jones), asleep in Jesus on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles Moon Philpott; dear mother of Charles J. Philpott and Julia A. Philpott (Glenn Wiser); dear grandmother of Elizabeth J. Wiser; dear sister of Rebecca J. (Donald) Weimer; dear niece, cousin, sister-in-law, friend, and neighbor to many. Proud alumna of Kirkwood HS '58, Mizzou and loyal Alpha Phi sister. Her kindness and gentle heart to all people, especially children and her particular love of animals, will be missed. Services: Memorial service will be held on June 14, 2019 at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood, 100 East Adams Ave. in Kirkwood with a reception to follow at the church. Alice was a devoted member of the congregation there for the greater part of her 78 years. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , the , First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood, Humane Society of Missouri or the .

