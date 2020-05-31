Or Copy this URL to Share

Victor, Alice Ann Alice Ann Black Victor passed away in Shrewsbury, MO, on May 25, 2020. She was born Dec. 21, 1935, in Tampa, FL. Ann was the loving wife of Geoffrey Victor (1926-2003), mother of Susanne Victor Collins (spouse Homer Collins) and Stephen Victor (spouse Timothy Youngman), and grandmother of Ariana Collins Bush (spouse Kyle Bush). She also dearly loved her great-grandchildren Draiden, Aidan, Rowan, Lachlan, Kieran, and Teagan. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



