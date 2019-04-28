McDaniel, Alice Annette (nee Swartz), 82, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents Weldon and Lou Ella Swartz. Beloved wife of Jerry McDaniel for 60 years; dearest mother of Bob, Bill (Brenda) and Leanne (Kelly) Eaker; loving grandmother of Samantha, Erika, Grant, Olivia, Jenna and Jordyn; dear sister of Richard (Emily) Swartz. A special aunt, cousin and friend to many. She attended University of Missouri, Columbia, graduating in 1958 with a BS degree in Education and taught elementary education. She was an inspiration and shining light to her entire family and showed her grandchildren love and kindness like no other. She was a very open and kind spirit and granted insightful advice to all. Alice was an accomplished violinist and played so beautifully. She was such a gift to all who knew her. Services: Visitation at HUTCHENS Mortuary, 675 Graham Rd., Florissant, Thursday, May 2nd from 3-7 p.m. Funeral following at 7 p.m. and will conclude after the service.

