Borries, S.S.N.D. Sister Alice (M. Albert Ann)

Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. Beloved sister of Ruth Ann Miller of Carol Stream, IL, Rose Ann (Raymond) Goeckner of Teutopolis, IL, and Roger Borries or Teutopolis, IL. Our dear relative, friend, sister in religious community and S.S.N.D. associate.

Services: Visitation at the Sarah Community, 12284 DePaul Dr., Bridgeton, MO on Tues., Dec. 10, 2019. from 2:30-3:30p.m. with a prayer service at 2:30p.m. Then taken to the Theresa Centerotherhouse Chapel, 320 E. Ripa Ave., St. Louis, MO 63125, for Visitation from 5:30-8p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Wed., Dec. 11, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. Interment Motherhouse Cemetery. Contributions to The School Sisters of Notre Dame, 320 E. Ripa Ave., St. Louis, MO 63125 appreciated. A KUTIS CITY SERVICE