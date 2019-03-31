St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Shaffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Eileen Shaffer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alice Eileen Shaffer Obituary
Shaffer, Alice Eileen (nee Thierath), passed away, Sunday, March 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ralph E. Mundschenk, Jr., Roy O. Shaffer and Walter L. Bender; dearest mother of Ken (Kathleen) Mundschenk; dear grandmother of Kimberly Wright, Karrie Becker (David Wilfong), Kristen Atwood and great-grandmother of Taylor and Finnley Wright, and Jayden and Tyler Wilfong; sister of the late Bernadean (Robert) Killian, Dorothy (Marvin) Hobbs, June Copeland and Walter (Margaret) Thierath; our dear aunt, great-aunt and friend. Services: Memorial visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Saturday, April 6 from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m. Private Interment at a later date at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Or Purchase Funeral Flowers
More information