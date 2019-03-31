|
Shaffer, Alice Eileen (nee Thierath), passed away, Sunday, March 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ralph E. Mundschenk, Jr., Roy O. Shaffer and Walter L. Bender; dearest mother of Ken (Kathleen) Mundschenk; dear grandmother of Kimberly Wright, Karrie Becker (David Wilfong), Kristen Atwood and great-grandmother of Taylor and Finnley Wright, and Jayden and Tyler Wilfong; sister of the late Bernadean (Robert) Killian, Dorothy (Marvin) Hobbs, June Copeland and Walter (Margaret) Thierath; our dear aunt, great-aunt and friend. Services: Memorial visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Saturday, April 6 from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m. Private Interment at a later date at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019