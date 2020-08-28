Herzog, Alice B.

(nee Chostner) Bernadine was born the daughter of Lewis "Gale" and Hazel (Nee Nevels) Chostner on May 22, 1930 in St. Louis, MO, and went home to be with Jesus at the age of 90 on August 25, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She is survived by the love of her life and devoted husband of over 69 years Leonard, her daughter Debbie (Mark) Rethemeyer, nieces, nephews.

Bernadine graduated from Hancock High School in 1948. Following high school, she accepted a position as secretary to the Director of Nursing at Missouri Baptist Hospital. She met her future husband and the love of her life just 2 weeks after he moved to St. Louis from Centralia, Illinois. They met while attending Sunday service at Lemay Baptist Church in 1948 and have been inseparable ever since that magic day. They dated for 2 1/2 years before Leonard was drafted into the Army. Following Basic Training he was deployed to Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland for Ordnance Training. After training he was asked to stay and become an instructor and that is when he asked Bernadine to move to Aberdeen and marry him. They married in the base chapel on January 20, 1951. While stationed at Aberdeen, she accepted a position as Secretary to the Army Majors on base, and for the next 2 years they spent some of the happiest days of their lives. In 1952 after getting discharged from the Army, they moved back to St. Louis and their only child Debbie was born in 1956.

Bernadine was a devout woman of strong faith and was a longtime member of Bayless Baptist Church and Heartland Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing the piano and organ, singing in the choir, participating in the Ladies Bible Class, and her favorite job was being a Greeter where she welcomed people with her unforgettable smile that could light up a room. Her love for her Lord always came first along with her loving husband Leonard, daughter Debbie, and son-in-law Mark. She was an artist, music teacher, entertainer, equestrian, loved home decorating, and was an avid bowler winning many trophies and awards. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bernadine's honor to the Alzheimer's Association Greater Missouri Chapter.

Services: Funeral at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Monday, August 31, 10 a.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Kutis Funeral Homes requires all family members and guests to wear a mask while visiting their facilities. Social distancing is required, and guests should stay at least 6 feet apart. Thank you for your understanding.