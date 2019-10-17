Alice J. Kneezle (1932 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "We always enjoyed spending time with Aunt Alice when she..."
    - Roxanne and David Naugle
  • "Angela, So sorry for your loss. Your mom was a special..."
    - Denise Vasel
  • "May the love of friends and family carry you through your..."
    - Gregg Whitmore
Service Information
Ortmann Funeral Home - Overland
9222 Lackland Road
Overland, MO
63114
(314)-427-2222
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ortmann Funeral Home - Overland
9222 Lackland Road
Overland, MO 63114
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ortmann Funeral Home - Overland
9222 Lackland Road
Overland, MO 63114
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Ortmann Funeral Home - Overland
9222 Lackland Road
Overland, MO 63114
Obituary
Kneezle, Alice J.

asleep in Jesus Mon., Oct 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leon "Blackie" Kneezle; beloved mother of Stephen and Jeffrey Kneezle and Angela Harris; 2 stepsons Tom and Steve James; our dear grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Preceded in death by 11 siblings.

Services: at Ortmann's, 9222 Lackland, Overland, Sat., Oct. 19, 11 a.m. Interment Laurel Hill Cemetery. Visitation Fri 4-8 p.m. and Sat. 9 a.m. until time of service.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 17, 2019


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 17, 2019
