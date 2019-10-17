Kneezle, Alice J.

asleep in Jesus Mon., Oct 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leon "Blackie" Kneezle; beloved mother of Stephen and Jeffrey Kneezle and Angela Harris; 2 stepsons Tom and Steve James; our dear grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Preceded in death by 11 siblings.

Services: at Ortmann's, 9222 Lackland, Overland, Sat., Oct. 19, 11 a.m. Interment Laurel Hill Cemetery. Visitation Fri 4-8 p.m. and Sat. 9 a.m. until time of service.

