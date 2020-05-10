Raftery, Alice Jean of Wentzville, MO Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church May 5, 2020 at the age of 82 years. Loving wife to the late Gerald "Jerry" Raftery; beloved daughter to the late Eugene and Alice (nee: Fizer) Shields; devoted mother of Kerri (Kevin) Kachmar and Kris (Kathi) Raftery. Dearest sister of Irene (the late Bill) Davis, Pat (the late Denny) Tippett, John (Natalie) Shields, Jim (Melanie) Shields, and Brenda (Greg) Maycock; Dear sister-in-law of Jackie Shields, Jim (Nancy) Brown, Mary Shields and Ron Marchand. She is preceded in death by her brothers Rich Shields, Ben Shields and sisters Mary Lou Brown and Sandy Marchand. Loving grandma, great-grandma, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, god mother and friend to many. Alice was a devout catholic, whose joyful spirit was contagious. She was always the life of the party and someone whom everyone wanted to be around. She will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her. Services: Donations may be made payable to Siteman Cancer Center. Visitation will be Friday, May 15, 2020 from 4-8 PM at the Pitman Funeral Home, 1545 Wentzville Parkway, Wentzville, MO 63385. Private Mass at St. Patrick Church in Wentzville.