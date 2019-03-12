Kellogg, Alice Joy (nee Bradbury) was born to Jack and Katie Bradbury on July 17, 1926, in Nashville Tennessee. Joy, as she was known to family and friends, married Frank Kellogg on August 27, 1944. Joy went to be with the Lord March 9, 2019. Joy is survived by three children, Linda Hostetter (Jack), David Kellogg, James Kellogg (Marsha Manwarring); nine grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to the Kellogg Health Sciences Scholarship Fund at Missouri Baptist University. Services: Visitation Thursday, March 14, 4 to 7 p.m. at the JAY B. SMITH MAPLEWOOD CHAPEL, 7456 Manchester, with a Funeral Service at 7 p.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery Tributes at jaybsmith.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Joy Kellogg.
Jay B. Smith Funeral Homes
7456 Manchester Rd
Maplewood, MO 63143
(314) 781-1115
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2019