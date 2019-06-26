Carson, Alice June (nee Rouse) of Overland, Missouri passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Mrs. Carson is survived by her daughter - Donna (Curt) Wacker, son - Barry (Nancy) Carson, grandchildren - Amy Carson and Matthew Carson, 3 great- grandchildren, and 2 great-greatgrandchildren. Mrs. Carson was preceded in death by her Husband - Bert Carson, and her Parents - Floyd and Fleta Marie Rouse. Services: Visitation on Saturday, June 29, 2019, 11am1pm, at Paul Funeral Home. Service Saturday, June 29, 2019, 1pm. www.paulfuneral.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 26, 2019