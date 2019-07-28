Sundermeyer, Alice M. Alice Mae (Chance) Sundermeyer, 89, passed July 27, 2019 in Topeka, KS. Wife of Richard L. Sundermeyer, deceased 1995. Mother to Deborah A. Catalano and Richard L. Sundermeyer, II (Barbara). Grandmother to six grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She was the bookkeeper and former co-owner of Sundermeyer, LTD. Services: Celebration of Life service will be held at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, July 30 at Gateway Church of the Nazarene, Bridgeton, MO. Memorial contributions may be given toward the ministry at Family Life Church of the Nazarene - 1211 NW 46th Street, Topeka, KS 66618.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 28, 2019