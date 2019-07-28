Alice M. Sundermeyer

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice M. Sundermeyer.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sundermeyer, Alice M. Alice Mae (Chance) Sundermeyer, 89, passed July 27, 2019 in Topeka, KS. Wife of Richard L. Sundermeyer, deceased 1995. Mother to Deborah A. Catalano and Richard L. Sundermeyer, II (Barbara). Grandmother to six grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She was the bookkeeper and former co-owner of Sundermeyer, LTD. Services: Celebration of Life service will be held at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, July 30 at Gateway Church of the Nazarene, Bridgeton, MO. Memorial contributions may be given toward the ministry at Family Life Church of the Nazarene - 1211 NW 46th Street, Topeka, KS 66618.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.