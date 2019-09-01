St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church
Brentwood, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Marie Bennett


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Marie Bennett Obituary

Bennett, Alice Marie

92, Tuesday, August 27, 2019 left this life and her loved ones. Beloved wife of Carl for 70 years; loving mother of Karen (Fred) Niermann, Greg (Lynn) Bennett, Mike (Jill) Bennett, Michelle (late Steve) Ostermueller; grandmother of ten and great-grandmother of nine.

Alice was a graduate of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic High School.

Services: Funeral Mass Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, Brentwood. Burial to follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation Monday, September 2, 4-7 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the of Greater Missouri, 9370 Olive Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63132 or www.alz.org/greatermissouri.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BOPP CHAPEL
Download Now