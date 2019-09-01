|
|
Bennett, Alice Marie
92, Tuesday, August 27, 2019 left this life and her loved ones. Beloved wife of Carl for 70 years; loving mother of Karen (Fred) Niermann, Greg (Lynn) Bennett, Mike (Jill) Bennett, Michelle (late Steve) Ostermueller; grandmother of ten and great-grandmother of nine.
Alice was a graduate of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic High School.
Services: Funeral Mass Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, Brentwood. Burial to follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation Monday, September 2, 4-7 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the of Greater Missouri, 9370 Olive Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63132 or www.alz.org/greatermissouri.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019