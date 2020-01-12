McKay, Alice Rulon

(nee Strum), Alice Marie McKay, 104, passed away December 8, 2019 at her home in Lakeview Village, Lenexa, KS. She was born November 15, 1915 to Julia (Byrnes) and Matthew Sturm in Maryville, MO. She attended Northwest Missouri State and graduated from Washington University in St. Louis. Alice was preceded in death by husbands Walter Lee Rulon and John McKay and six siblings including her twin Mimi Wiggins. Mrs. McKay taught elementary school in Webster Groves and Ladue, Missouri.

Mrs. McKay is survived by three children: Sharon Rulon Broadhead (Jim), Florida; Gregory Lee Rulon (Patti), Colorado; Dana Rulon Frye (Vince), Kansas; two stepchildren John Bates McKay (Barbara) of St. Louis and Melissa McKay Wessell (Chuck); nieces; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Services: A funeral Mass was held for Mrs. McKay at Holy Trinity Church in Lenexa, Kansas. Her ashes will be interred at Resurrection Cemetery in St. Louis.