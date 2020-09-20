Stallings, Alice Mary

Married May 14, 1960 to her beloved husband William. Mother of Susan Ragsdale (Randy), and the late William S. Stallings. Daughter of the late Dr. Otey and Hilda Jones. Grandchildren Alicia Olszeski (Adam), Dr. Alexandra Ragsdale (Fiance Dr. Matthew Schroeder) Sydney and Benjamin Stallings. Great Grand Daughter Ellie Olszeski. Sister to the late Dr. Robert Jones (Debbora), Dr. John P. Jones (Prudy). Sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, dear friends.

Services: Private Memorial Mass at Annunciation Catholic Church, 12 W. Glendale, Webster Groves, MO 63119; Oct. 10, 2020. Visitation 9:00 a.m., Mass 10:00 a.m.