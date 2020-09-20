1/1
Alice Mary Stallings
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Stallings, Alice Mary

Married May 14, 1960 to her beloved husband William. Mother of Susan Ragsdale (Randy), and the late William S. Stallings. Daughter of the late Dr. Otey and Hilda Jones. Grandchildren Alicia Olszeski (Adam), Dr. Alexandra Ragsdale (Fiance Dr. Matthew Schroeder) Sydney and Benjamin Stallings. Great Grand Daughter Ellie Olszeski. Sister to the late Dr. Robert Jones (Debbora), Dr. John P. Jones (Prudy). Sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, dear friends.

Services: Private Memorial Mass at Annunciation Catholic Church, 12 W. Glendale, Webster Groves, MO 63119; Oct. 10, 2020. Visitation 9:00 a.m., Mass 10:00 a.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved