Weber, Alice N.
(nee Watson), passed away, Monday, November 11, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Clarence L. Weber (July 16, 2017); dear mother of James (Linda) Weber and Jack (Kim) Weber; proud grandmother of Jodi (Ken Hall) Weber, Brian (Lexi Reiman) Weber, Jessica (Phillip) Marshall and Drew Weber; dear great-grandmother of Analeigh, Calla, Meadow and Sophia; sister of Nancy Beckett; Our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Funeral service at the Lewis Memorial Chapel United Methodist Church, Eureka, Saturday, November 16, 2019 starting at 10:00 a.m. Interment Crescent Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lewis Memorial Chapel. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home - Eureka, 108 N. Central Avenue, Friday, November 15, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. and at church Saturday from 9 a.m. until time of the service. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 13, 2019