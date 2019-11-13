St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schrader Funeral Home - Eureka
108 North Central Avenue at First Street
Eureka, MO 63025
(636) 938-3000
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schrader Funeral Home - Eureka
108 North Central Avenue at First Street
Eureka, MO 63025
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Lewis Memorial Chapel United Methodist Church
Eureka, MO
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Lewis Memorial Chapel United Methodist Church
Eureka, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Weber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice N. Weber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice N. Weber Obituary

Weber, Alice N.

(nee Watson), passed away, Monday, November 11, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Clarence L. Weber (July 16, 2017); dear mother of James (Linda) Weber and Jack (Kim) Weber; proud grandmother of Jodi (Ken Hall) Weber, Brian (Lexi Reiman) Weber, Jessica (Phillip) Marshall and Drew Weber; dear great-grandmother of Analeigh, Calla, Meadow and Sophia; sister of Nancy Beckett; Our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral service at the Lewis Memorial Chapel United Methodist Church, Eureka, Saturday, November 16, 2019 starting at 10:00 a.m. Interment Crescent Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lewis Memorial Chapel. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home - Eureka, 108 N. Central Avenue, Friday, November 15, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. and at church Saturday from 9 a.m. until time of the service. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Or Purchase Funeral Flowers
More information