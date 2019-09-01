Nguyen, Alice Oanh

(Do Thi Kim Oanh), of St. Louis, MO, passed away surrounded by family on August 25, 2019 at the age of 71. Alice Oanh was born on October 22, 1947 in Hanoi, Vietnam to Mr. Nghiem Van Do and Mrs. Truong Thi Duc.

She married Allen Anh Nguyen on January 1, 1966. The couple had six children and have been married for 53 years.

Alice Oanh is survived by her husband; one son, Tom (Lorelai) Nguyen and five daughters: Jenna (David) Nguyen, Nina (Jim) Garozzo, Tina (Alex) Nguyen, Nicole (Russell) Szakats, and Elizabeth (Todd) Foust and her twelve grandchildren: Amanda, Jonathan, Kimberly, Landon, Zachary, Clayton, Nicholas, Joshua, Abigail, Sarah, Elisabeth, and Ethan.

She also leaves behind three sisters: Rebecca Pham, Trang Do, and Phuong Le, and two brothers: Tuan Do and Tin Do. She is preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, and one sister.

Services: A Memorial Gathering will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 2-8pm at Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home in Creve Coeur. Memorial contributions in memory of Alice can be made to the American Association for Cancer Research at http:/www.aacrfoundation.org.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com