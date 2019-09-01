Alice Paula Mertens

Obituary
Mertens, Alice Paula

of Hillsboro, MO. Loving wife of the late Donald J. Mertens, mother of Mike (Tracey) Mertens, Patti (Joe) Krick, Julie (Rod) Armon, Kelly Mertens and Scott (Jen) Mertens, grandmother of 15, great grandmother of 10.

Services: Visitation Monday, September 2, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at Vinyard Funeral Home, 616 W. Main St., Festus, MO. Service Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, Hillsboro, MO. Interment Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Hillsboro. Memorials may be made to the church or .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019
