|
|
Nouhan, Alice Regina (Leahy)
90, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019, surrounded by her four adoring children at Missouri Baptist Hospital.
Alice was a devoted wife and mother with a great sense of humor. To learn more abut Alice's remarkable life or to leave a remembrance, please visit www.boppchapel.com
Alice is survived by her beloved daughter, Dr. Regina Marie Nouhan (and her husband John Eck) of Kansas City, MO, her dear sons, Joseph George Nouhan III and John David Nouhan of Creve Coeur, MO and James Jeffrey Nouhan (and his wife Colleen Keeley Nouhan) of Boca Raton, Florida, her precious granddaughters, Katherine Marie Nouhan and Caroline Grace Nouhan of Boca Raton, Florida, twelve treasured nieces and nephews, as well as her adopted cat Phoebe (who would sleep on Alice's lap and still wonders where her favorite bed has gone). Alice was predeceased by her adored husband, Dr. Joseph G. Nouhan, Jr., her wonderful parents, Joseph John and Catherine Marie (Foley) Leahy, her cherished sisters, Mary Margaret (Maury) McGrath and JoAnn (Dude) Leahy, her brother, Joseph J. Leahy, Jr., her dear nephew Kevin McGrath, and her darling four-legged friends, Heckyl, Sandy and Frosty.
Services: A Visitation will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019, followed immediately at 11:00 a.m. by a celebration of Alice's life at a funeral Mass. Both events will take place at St. Anselm's Parish, 530 S. Mason Rd., St. Louis, MO 63141.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Alice's name to Catholic Charities of St. Louis: ccstl.org.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 28, 2019