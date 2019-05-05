Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Sampson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sampson, Alice Beloved wife of the late Donald Sampson, cherished mother of Donna (Keith) Steinhoff, adored Mimi of Taylor (Stephanie) Steinhoff, Drew (Emily) Steinhoff, proud great-grandmother of Presley, Margaux, Barrett and Brooke. Alice was a longtime member of Innisbrook Golf Resort in Palm Harbor, Fla. and of Greenbriar Hills Country Club, where she held the title of women's club champion for at least 11 years. She was blessed to have been able to continue this passion until her final weeks. Services: A memorial celebration of Alice's life will be held at Greenbriar Hills Country Club Sunday, June 2 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. In honor of her indomitable spirit and love of fashion, please join us in your cutest outfit!

Sampson, Alice Beloved wife of the late Donald Sampson, cherished mother of Donna (Keith) Steinhoff, adored Mimi of Taylor (Stephanie) Steinhoff, Drew (Emily) Steinhoff, proud great-grandmother of Presley, Margaux, Barrett and Brooke. Alice was a longtime member of Innisbrook Golf Resort in Palm Harbor, Fla. and of Greenbriar Hills Country Club, where she held the title of women's club champion for at least 11 years. She was blessed to have been able to continue this passion until her final weeks. Services: A memorial celebration of Alice's life will be held at Greenbriar Hills Country Club Sunday, June 2 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. In honor of her indomitable spirit and love of fashion, please join us in your cutest outfit! Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close