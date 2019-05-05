Sampson, Alice Beloved wife of the late Donald Sampson, cherished mother of Donna (Keith) Steinhoff, adored Mimi of Taylor (Stephanie) Steinhoff, Drew (Emily) Steinhoff, proud great-grandmother of Presley, Margaux, Barrett and Brooke. Alice was a longtime member of Innisbrook Golf Resort in Palm Harbor, Fla. and of Greenbriar Hills Country Club, where she held the title of women's club champion for at least 11 years. She was blessed to have been able to continue this passion until her final weeks. Services: A memorial celebration of Alice's life will be held at Greenbriar Hills Country Club Sunday, June 2 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. In honor of her indomitable spirit and love of fashion, please join us in your cutest outfit!
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 5, 2019