Hausner, Alice V. b. October 27, 1920, passed peacefully Mothers' Day, May 12, 2019. Daughter of Emma and George Hausner; sister of the late Helen E. Hausner and the late Ruth A. Grimsley; sister-in-law of the late Ralph J. Grimsley; aunt to Frank and John Grimsley; great-aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Alice was a founding partner of Obata Design, long-time member of the St. Louis Artists' Guild, and a talented designer and artist. Services: Memorial tribute May 31 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Glen Echo C.C. 3401 Lucas & Hunt Road, St. Louis, MO 63121. Donations to Field House Museum or . www.valhallafunerals.net
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 19, 2019